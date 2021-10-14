Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 8,496,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

