Algert Global LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 2,172.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 126,207 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $121,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,203 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,658. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

BigCommerce stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

