Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LH traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.52. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,737. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.68.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.