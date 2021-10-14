ALL BEST ICO Price Up 33.7% Over Last Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $7,000.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00236615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00096229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars.

