Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

