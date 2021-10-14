AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading 0.5% Higher

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.78. 2,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

