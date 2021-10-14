AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $23.02

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.02, but opened at $23.86. AlloVir shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $90,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $306,344.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in AlloVir by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

