AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $245,800.50

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $245,800.50 and $100.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00045342 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

