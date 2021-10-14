Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.