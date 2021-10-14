Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Cowen

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TKNO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

NASDAQ:TKNO traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.