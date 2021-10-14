Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Down 4.5%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 1,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 138,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.