Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.00

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 3089488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.