Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $214.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

