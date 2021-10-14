Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of AGCB stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.