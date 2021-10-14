Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 47,054 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.70% of Neuronetics worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 197,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,783. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

