Altium Capital Management LP Buys 81,235 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,235 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.29% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,300 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 652,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

