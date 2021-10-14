Altium Capital Management LP Has $3.11 Million Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

