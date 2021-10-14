Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

