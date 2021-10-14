Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,521. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.