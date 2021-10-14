Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.99

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 16186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Alumina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

