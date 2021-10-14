Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.60

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €183.60 ($216.00) and last traded at €183.60 ($216.00), with a volume of 15227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €177.00 ($208.24).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €173.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €158.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

