Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $23.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,307.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,352.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,371.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

