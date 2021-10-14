Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32,344 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $231,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $22.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,306.45. 83,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,634. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,352.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,371.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $2,987,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

