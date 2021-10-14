Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 154.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,214. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,673,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

