AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,957 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Shares of AMC opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.