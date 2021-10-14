Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $955.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amerant Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 669.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Amerant Bancorp worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.