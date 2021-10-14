América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AMX stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

