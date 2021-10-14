American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

