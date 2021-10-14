American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,780 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

