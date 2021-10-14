American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Up 0.7%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93. 51,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,604% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.