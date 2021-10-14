American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 11,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

