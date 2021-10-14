American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $33,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.46 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

