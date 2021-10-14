American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Trading Down 9.1%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

About American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

