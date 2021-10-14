American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ARL traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 2,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,734. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

