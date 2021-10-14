American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.99 Million

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post sales of $29.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.98 million. American Software posted sales of $27.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $121.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. American Software has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.10 million, a P/E ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.