American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post sales of $29.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.98 million. American Software posted sales of $27.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $121.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. American Software has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.10 million, a P/E ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.