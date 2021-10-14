American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 457,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after buying an additional 54,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $264.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.03. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.