American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,601 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of American Tower worth $65,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of American Tower by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 362,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,813,000 after buying an additional 258,472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $7,232,000. Mirova raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.66. 14,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,931. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

