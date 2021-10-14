Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings per share of $5.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.52 and the lowest is $5.36. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $23.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $278.35 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $284.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.24 and a 200-day moving average of $257.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

