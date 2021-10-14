AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.42 Million

Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post sales of $76.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $76.74 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $306.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.60 million to $307.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $302.19 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $304.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million.

AMSF stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,440,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

