AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 24,265 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,686. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.12. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.