AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 14.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 52,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 13,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average is $133.45. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

