AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,358 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $41,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.54. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,816. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

