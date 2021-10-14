Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.59 billion and the highest is $6.86 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.57 billion to $27.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $203.61 on Thursday. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average is $236.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

