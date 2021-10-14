Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Amgen were worth $39,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

AMGN traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.61. 4,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,943. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average of $236.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

