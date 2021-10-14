Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to announce sales of $18.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.71 million and the lowest is $18.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

