Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.94. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million.

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Axos Financial by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 30.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.