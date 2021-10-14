Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.52 Million

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $84.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the lowest is $83.80 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $340.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $342.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $368.32 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $375.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.