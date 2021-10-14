Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.52 Million

Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $84.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the lowest is $83.80 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $340.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $342.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $368.32 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $375.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

