Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $1.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.86. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

GIII traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,463. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

