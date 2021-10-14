Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the lowest is $4.16. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $4.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $14.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.25.

Shares of MLM opened at $348.97 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

