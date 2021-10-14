Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.66. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 40.5% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,141,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $250.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.74. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

